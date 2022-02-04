Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 256 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,517 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 207,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $73.47 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

