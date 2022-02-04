Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $35.85

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $34.38. Karooooo shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $720.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $3,672,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $1,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
