Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $35.85

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $34.38. Karooooo shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $720.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $3,672,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $1,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

