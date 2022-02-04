KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.38

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 5050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

KAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 719,088 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,357,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after buying an additional 1,108,428 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,070,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,709,000 after purchasing an additional 243,930 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

