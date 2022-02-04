Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases Shares of 3,800 Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Docebo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after buying an additional 652,604 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth $16,272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth $7,863,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 1,607.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 99,245 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth $4,516,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $52.54 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.22 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, boosted their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

