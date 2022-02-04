Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases Shares of 20,000 Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,182,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 2.2% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,056,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 453.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,545,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,483 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 17.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,204,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 182,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 10.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 435,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

