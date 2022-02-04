Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New $242,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,879 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $88.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

