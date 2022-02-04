Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys Shares of 3,400 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,370.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 366,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,332 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 180.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 244,287 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $12,963,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.