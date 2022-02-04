K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBL. Acumen Capital cut their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.60.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$35.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.15. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$32.02 and a 52-week high of C$47.22. The firm has a market cap of C$375.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

