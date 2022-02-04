Jupiter Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 9th (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Jupiter Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JAQCU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 9th. Jupiter Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ JAQCU opened at $9.80 on Friday. Jupiter Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 140,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,457,000.

