Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SunOpta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 31.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $150,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $542.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.