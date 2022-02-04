Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 24.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.