Jump Financial LLC Invests $625,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $443.98 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.