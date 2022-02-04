Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

BSM opened at $12.09 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

