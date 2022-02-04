Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.
BSM opened at $12.09 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.27.
Black Stone Minerals Company Profile
Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.
