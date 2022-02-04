Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 93,500 ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of ViewRay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in ViewRay by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after buying an additional 698,074 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $673.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRAY. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

