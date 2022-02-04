JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,217 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,978,475. The stock has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.