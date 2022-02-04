JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $83.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.74.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

