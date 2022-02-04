JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€9.20” Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.20 ($10.34) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target on Enel in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on Enel in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on Enel in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.67) target price on Enel in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.11 ($10.23).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

