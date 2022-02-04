JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) were down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.76 and last traded at $58.76. Approximately 1,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 97.5% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,379,000.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.