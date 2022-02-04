Journey Advisory Group LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 124,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $127.89 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.