Journey Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.05.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $90.87 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $92.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

