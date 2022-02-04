Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $754,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $137.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

