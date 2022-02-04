Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $396,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 218,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.90.

Shares of SJM opened at $140.38 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average is $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

