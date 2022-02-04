Jonathan Simpson-Dent Purchases 4,500 Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,585 ($12,886.53).

Shares of EWI opened at GBX 225.50 ($3.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of £914.98 million and a PE ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.87. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.50 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 425.12 ($5.72).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

