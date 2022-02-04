Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $2,083,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 122.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ALB opened at $215.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.97. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.
In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
