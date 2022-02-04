Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $2,083,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 122.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB opened at $215.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.97. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

