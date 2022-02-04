Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,868,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $686.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $660.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $670.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $428.79 and a one year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

