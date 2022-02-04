Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,763 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

