Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ JD opened at $71.85 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.