Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 1,383 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $169.64 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $176.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.87.

