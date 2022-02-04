Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $50.62 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

