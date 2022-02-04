John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:HPF traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,835. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
