John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:HPF traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,835. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

