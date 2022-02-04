Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Anglo American plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Anglo American in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.12) to GBX 3,700 ($49.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,208.67.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

