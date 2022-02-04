Jefferies Financial Group Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $145.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.05.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 1-year low of $123.85 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $253,727,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.