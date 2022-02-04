Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tata Motors Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tata Motors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.72). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. Tata Motors has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 436.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,455 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the second quarter valued at $876,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

