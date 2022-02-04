Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GILD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

GILD stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $607,701,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

