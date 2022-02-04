Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.