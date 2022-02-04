James H. Hoffmeister Sells 1,737 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

V opened at $231.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.93 and its 200-day moving average is $221.86. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

