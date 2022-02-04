Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. Barclays raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.53. 6,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.30. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

