Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $112.34 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.34.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,613 shares of company stock valued at $225,373 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

