ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

ITVPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 110 ($1.48) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

ITVPY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 8,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

