iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Decreased by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after acquiring an additional 521,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,440,000 after acquiring an additional 157,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,927 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,734. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.56 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average of $163.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

