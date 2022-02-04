iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 139,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,351,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.