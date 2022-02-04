iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after acquiring an additional 557,059 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.68. 1,156,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,859,766. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.