iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) shares traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.64. 68,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 114,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

