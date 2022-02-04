iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Raised by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.8% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,616,765 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.26.

