iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 696,849 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.73. 11,616,765 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

