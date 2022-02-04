iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) is One Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 534,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,013 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 145,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after buying an additional 124,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 375.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,928,000 after buying an additional 4,128,140 shares during the period.

Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $61.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

