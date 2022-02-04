IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 257,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRS stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

