Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Amundi acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after buying an additional 1,123,761 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

