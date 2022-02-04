IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Update

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

IRMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $485.04 million, a PE ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.48.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $1,094,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,504 shares of company stock worth $7,278,493 over the last ninety days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 24.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.