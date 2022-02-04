IQE (LON:IQE) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.74) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on IQE from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 42 ($0.56) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. lowered their target price on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 55 ($0.74) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 62.40 ($0.84).

Shares of IQE opened at GBX 32.55 ($0.44) on Tuesday. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 27.53 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.70 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.48. The firm has a market cap of £261.50 million and a PE ratio of -319.00.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($10,217.80). Also, insider Victoria Hull purchased 231,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £73,981.44 ($99,464.16).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

